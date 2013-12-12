Ukraine will "soon sign" EU deal, says deputy PM

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister Serhiy Arbuzov said on Thursday Kiev would “soon sign” a trade and association agreement with the European Union, but declined to provide any date or deadline.

Speaking after talks with Stefan Fuele, the European commissioner for enlargement, Arbuzov said they had discussed a “road map” for implementing the deal, which Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich backed away from last month, prompting protests and demonstrations in Kiev.

“Ukraine will soon sign this association agreement with the European Union, taking into account the national strategic interests,” Arbuzov said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Luke Baker)