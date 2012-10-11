FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU asks for WTO panel into Boeing subsidy dispute
October 11, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

EU asks for WTO panel into Boeing subsidy dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it has asked the World Trade Organisation to set up a panel to look into what Brussels sees as the United States’ refusal to stop subsidies to planemaker Boeing in the world’s largest trade dispute.

“It is now clear for the European Union that the United States has not only failed to properly implement the decision of the WTO but it has even provided new subsidies to Boeing,” the Commission said in a statement.

The United States said last month it had complied with a ruling ordering it to withdraw unfair subsidies to Boeing.

