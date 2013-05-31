FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to exclude movie, TV industries from EU-U.S. trade talks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

EU to exclude movie, TV industries from EU-U.S. trade talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - Europe wants to exclude the movie, television and music industries in a proposed free-trade pact with the United States, the EU trade commissioner said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Madrid, Karel De Gucht said European Union member states should be allowed to keep protecting these industries although he was willing to discuss exceptions when cultural products are distributed through the internet.

The move could help secure an agreement on a common EU negotiating stance at a meeting of trade ministers on June 14.

France, which has long defended a “cultural exception” in trade affairs to protect European arts from Hollywood-driven market forces, had threatened to block the start of the EU-U.S. talks and secured backing from other EU states to limit their scope.

“What has been said in public is that we’re about to sell our cultural diversity to the Americans to get a deal. Nothing could be further from the truth,” De Gucht said.

“We will never consider or discuss restrictions on what the member states do now to support their film, television, radio or music activities,” he added.

He however said he would ask the EU countries to consider whether they would be ready to relax existing rules when the contents are distributed online. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz/Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.