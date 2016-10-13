FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU appeals against WTO ruling in dispute over Airbus subsidies
October 13, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

EU appeals against WTO ruling in dispute over Airbus subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The European Union launched an appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization panel finding last month that it had failed to rein in billions of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus.

The European Union in particular disagreed with the conclusion that, even though most of the subsidies challenged by the United States had ended, the EU had not yet fully complied with a previous ruling, the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU also considers that the panel made several errors in its assessment of the alleged harm that these subsidies caused to Airbus rival Boeing. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
