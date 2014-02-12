FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU, United States iron out differences over derivatives trading
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

EU, United States iron out differences over derivatives trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday they have ironed out differences in their new rules to curb risks in trading swaps.

World leaders called for the rules to shine a light on the $700 trillion market for credit default swaps and interest swaps found at the heart of the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Implementation in the EU and United States, however, has raised the prospect of overlaps which banks and businesses say would bump up compliance costs and encourage them to trade elsewhere in the world.

“The two commissions have provided confirmation this week that a global race-to-the-top in derivatives regulation is possible,” said CFTC acting chairman Mark Wetjen.

EU financial services chief Michel Barnier said it was an important but far from final step on the road towards global convergence in rules.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.