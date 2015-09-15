FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU extends import duties on U.S. biodiesel to 2020
September 15, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

EU extends import duties on U.S. biodiesel to 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The European Union is extending anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties imposed on U.S. biodiesel imports for a further five years, until September 2020, maintaining its defence against trade in the renewable fuel source.

The bloc set the duties in 2009 on a number of U.S. producers of biodiesel, including Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc, effectively bringing to a halt $1 billion in annual trade.

The EU decided there was still a risk of harm if the duties were lifted and so chose to extend them, an official EU journal stated on Tuesday.

At issue was a U.S. tax credit of $1 per gallon of biodiesel produced, which the European Commission judged was harming European producers.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jussi Rosendahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
