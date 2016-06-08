FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel urges rapid progress in TTIP talks
June 8, 2016

Merkel urges rapid progress in TTIP talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the European Union and the United States should quickly conclude negotiations on a controversial free trade deal.

“We have to make progress quickly,” Merkel said at an event organised by her conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), adding the party was clearly committed to the proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).

Earlier on Wednesday, Merkel said that the EU had to secure an ambitious trade deal with the U.S., but expectations should not be ratcheted up too high. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)

