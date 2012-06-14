EU Commission proposes tougher CO2 standards for vans

* Goals so far are non-binding

* Some industry representatives support targets

* Others say industry struggling against over-capacity, recession

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission is proposing to tighten CO2 emissions standards for vans, as well as for cars, according to a text of the Commission’s draft regulation seen by Reuters.

Already, a draft text seen by Reuters last week showed the Commission proposes to make mandatory a non-binding 2020 goal to limit CO2 emissions from cars to 95 grams per kilometre (g/km).

A separate draft shows it also plans to enforce a provisional goal to limit emissions for vans to 147 g/km.

“The 2020 target of 147 g/km is confirmed as feasible,” the proposed regulation says.

The Commission is expected to publish the proposals next month, which will then be debated by EU member governments and the European Parliament.

Some industry representatives have said tougher binding standards, as part EU efforts to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, would be extremely challenging for an industry suffering from overcapacity and economic recession.

Others have said the targets are achievable and would help to make Europe’s struggling car industry more competitive as international rivals catch up with environmental standards.

Road transport is one of the few sectors with rapidly rising emissions. Between 1990 and 2008, emissions from the sector increased by 26 percent, according to Commission figures.

An impact assessment on the proposed new law, also seen by Reuters, says a roughly 25 percent reduction in car and van fuel consumption would save an estimated 25 billion euros ($31 billion) per year.