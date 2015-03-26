FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators to open extensive probe into e-commerce
March 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

EU antitrust regulators to open extensive probe into e-commerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - European Union regulators plan to open a year-long extensive investigation into e-commerce as part of efforts to do away with barriers and boost cross-border trade in the bloc, the EU’s antitrust chief said on Thursday.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she decided to launch a sector inquiry into e-commerce trade because a number of barriers were hampering the growth of online sales as well as signs that some companies may be deliberating blocking such trade.

“It is high time to remove remaining barriers to e-commerce, which is a vital part of a true Digital Single Market in Europe,” Vestager told reporters. She will put forward her proposal to the Commission in the coming weeks, with the inquiry scheduled to end in mid-2016. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Rene Wagner)

