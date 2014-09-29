FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New EU competition boss ready to end bank exemption from aid rules
September 29, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

New EU competition boss ready to end bank exemption from aid rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* EU politicians have called for an end to banks’ exemption

* Parliament will question new commissioner on Thursday

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The incoming European Union competition chief said on Monday that the banking sector’s exemption from rules banning illegal state aid should end as soon as market conditions allow.

European Union governments pumped 508 billion euros ($644 billion), equivalent to about 5 percent of the bloc’s economic output, into their banks from the start of the financial crisis in 2008 to 2013.

Strict EU rules banning governments from helping companies unfairly would normally have applied to the bailouts, but the European Commission, the EU’s executive, approved them because of the financial turmoil that would have otherwise ensued.

“I agree that we have to come back to the usual application of state aid control in the banking sector,” Margrethe Vestager said in written answers to questions from EU lawmakers. “I am ready to do so as soon as the market conditions permit.”

EU lawmakers have called for the banking sector exemption to end and are likely to question Vestager on the issue when she appears before a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

The committee will confirm Vestager in her post as part of the new European Commission, meant to take office on Nov. 1, provided it considers she has given satisfactory answers during a three-hour question and answer session.

$1= 0.7887 euro Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
