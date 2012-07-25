FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulator sees more problems with Visa credit card fees
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 11:43 AM / in 5 years

EU regulator sees more problems with Visa credit card fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present new objections against Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc, in its efforts to bring down credit card fees, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We are preparing a supplementary statement of objections,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference, referring to the Commission’s charge sheet of anti-trust concerns.

The EU wants Visa to fall into line with EU laws governing levies on retailers’ credit card transactions, having already dealt with problems related to debit card purchases.

Visa Europe has said it wants a business-friendly method of setting fees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
