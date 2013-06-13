FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators put Visa Europe's antitrust concessions to rivals
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

EU regulators put Visa Europe's antitrust concessions to rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - EU regulators asked Visa Europe’s customers and rivals to assess its offer to cap inter-bank credit card fees at the same level as competitor MasterCard, among concessions intended to end an antitrust investigation and avoid a possible fine.

“The (European) Commission is now seeking feedback on these proposals from interested parties through a market test,” the EU antitrust authority said in a statement.

“If the proposals address the Commission’s competition concerns, the Commission may decide to make them legally binding on Visa Europe,” said the executive EU body, which acts as antitrust regulator across the 27-country bloc.

Accepting the offer would mean no finding of wrongdoing nor any fine for Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc . The Commission unveiled details of the company’s proposal last month..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.