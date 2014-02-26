FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulator accepts Visa Europe's credit fee cap offer
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

EU regulator accepts Visa Europe's credit fee cap offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust regulator accepted on Wednesday Visa Europe’s offer to cap its inter-bank credit card fees at 0.3 percent per transaction, the same level as rival MasterCard, as it ended an antitrust investigation into the company.

“The cap on inter-bank fees for Visa Europe’s credit cards and the commitments ensuring cross-border competition are excellent news for European consumers, since the fees paid by retailers end up on their bills,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Feb. 14 that the European Commission would take up the offer from the world’s largest card payments company, which is owned and operated by more than 3,000 European financial institutions.

The EU competition authority had told Visa Europe, the European licensee of Visa Inc, that its inter-bank credit card fees were anti-competitive.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.