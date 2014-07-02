EU approves Vodafone's acquisition of Spain's Ono

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had approved Vodafone’s 7.2-billion-euro ($9.79 billion) acquisition of Spain’s largest cable operator Ono without conditions.

“The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, as the parties’ activities are largely complementary: Ono’s main activity is related to fixed telecoms, whereas Vodafone is mainly active in mobile telecoms,” the Commission, the European Union’s antitrust watchdog, said in a statement.