UPDATE 1-Austrian Volksbanken's 4.35 bln euro bailout cleared in EU

* Assets to be cut to 18.4 bln eur from 30.5 bln by end 2017

* Non-core activities to be divested

* Austrian state has to exit by end of 2017 (Adds detail, comment from Volksbanken)

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Partly nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) gained EU regulatory approval for its 4.35-billion-euro ($5.68 billion) bailout on Wednesday after presenting a restructuring plan to ensure its long-term viability.

“I welcome the bank’s objective to focus on its core business of providing services to the local and regional Volksbanken,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

Volksbanken was granted 1.25 billion euros in capital injections, 3 billion euros in liquidity guarantees and 100 million euros in asset guarantees as part of its bailout following adverse investments in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and other bad loans.

Under the restructuring plan, Volksbanken will significantly reduce its balance sheet and restrict its activities to its core business of providing liquidity management services and intermediation in accessing capital markets.

It will also stop its real estate activities and some corporate financing and investment portfolios, and also sell non-core subsidiaries.

In Vienna, Volksbanken said its total assets would have to fall to 18.4 billion euros by the end of 2017 from 30.5 billion as of the end of June.

It will also have to dispose of its minority stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank and divest holdings in Volksbank Leasing International and its business in Romania and Malta, it said.

It is banned from paying dividends and making payments on hybrid financial instruments and non-voting equity securities unless contractually or legally required.

The lender said the Austrian state will have to sell its 43 percent stake by the end of 2017, or soon thereafter.

Volksbanken is in the process of creating a mutual liability association with the regional banks that still own a majority stake, and Austrian supervisors gave the final green light for the plan this week, it said. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Louise Heavens)