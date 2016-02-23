FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Union quizzed by EU on money transfer activities
February 23, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Western Union quizzed by EU on money transfer activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 23 - U.S. money transfer services provider Western Union has been questioned by antitrust regulators over its activities in Europe, the company said on Tuesday.

“Western Union is cooperating with the European Commission following a request for information on the company’s business in Europe,” spokesman Daniel Diaz said in an email.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said the antitrust authority was closely monitoring competitive conditions in the money transfer market.

The Commission is checking allegations that Western Union colluded with banks to drive out smaller rivals in the money transfer market, Bloomberg cited two unnamed sources as saying.

Western Union said there was strong competition in the market coming from digital operators, mobile operators, mail and courier services, prepaid cards, travel cards as well as ATM transfers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
