UPDATE 1-Schlumberger to buy 51 pct of Russian drilling firm Eurasia

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV, the world's largest oilfield services company, has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in Russia's biggest oilfield services firm Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC), the Russian company said late on Thursday.

It is Schlumberger's second attempt to buy part of EDC and would be the first U.S. purchase of a stake in Russia's oil and gas sector since sanctions were imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine crisis and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"I warmly welcome Schlumberger as our majority shareholder. It builds on our strategic alliance with Schlumberger since 2011 and our mutually beneficial business relationship since 2007," EDC Chief Executive Alexander Djaparidze said in a statement.

In 2015, Schlumberger agreed to buy 45.65 percent of EDC for $1.7 billion but the deal fell through after Russia's antitrust regulator, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, repeatedly postponed its approval.

EDC then delisted its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

The new agreement is also subject to approval by the same antitrust body. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Xenon Capital acted as financial advisor to EDC, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

In June, the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said a consortium of Russian, Chinese and UAE funds was buying a minority stake in Eurasia Drilling.

