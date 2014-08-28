Eurasia Drilling warns of sanctions impact in Russia, profit declines

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling Co (EDC) said on Thursday that its future growth may suffer if western sanctions over Ukraine are extended, after reporting a lower profit on the weaker rouble.

“The recently announced sanctions have had no impact to date on our activities in Russia,” Alexander Djaparidze, Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

“However, our future growth may suffer if the sanctions are extended to other areas and, specifically, if our clients are unable to expand into shale drilling at the levels envisaged.”

Eurasia Drilling said its first-half net income declined 7.2 percent, year-on-year, to $201 million mainly due to a weaker rouble.

January-June revenue decreased by 8.5 percent to $1.55 billion, while its EBITDA margin edged down to 25.9 percent from 26 percent in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)