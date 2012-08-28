Eurasia Drilling says H1 net profit up 24 pct to $181 mln

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Tuesday its first-half net income increased 24 percent, year-on-year, to $181 million as it ramped up its drilling activities.

The company said top line revenue also increased 24 percent in the first six months of the year to $1.56 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 40 percent to $373 million on the back of a 23 percent rise in drilling output.

“We are confident that we will meet both our operational and financial targets for the year,” W. Richard Anderson, EDC’s Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement.