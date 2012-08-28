FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurasia Drilling says H1 net profit up 24 pct to $181 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 28, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Eurasia Drilling says H1 net profit up 24 pct to $181 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Tuesday its first-half net income increased 24 percent, year-on-year, to $181 million as it ramped up its drilling activities.

The company said top line revenue also increased 24 percent in the first six months of the year to $1.56 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 40 percent to $373 million on the back of a 23 percent rise in drilling output.

“We are confident that we will meet both our operational and financial targets for the year,” W. Richard Anderson, EDC’s Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.