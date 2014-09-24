BRIEF-Eurasia Fonciere Investissements announces acquisition and disposal of properties

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Eurasia Fonciere Investissements SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had acquired in April through its wholly owned subsidiary a property in Rueil Malmaison

* Property consists of two separate buildings of total surface equaling 7,000 square meters with occupancy rate about 70 pct

* Acquisition price was 7.5 mln euros

* Said it had also sold warehouse buildings totaling surface of about 33,000 square meters in Havre for about 17.5 mln euros Source text: bit.ly/1DxfeAp

