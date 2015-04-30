FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Eurasia Drilling extends deadline on Schlumberger deal
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 30, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Eurasia Drilling extends deadline on Schlumberger deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday it had agreed to extend a deadline on a proposed deal to sell a stake to international oilfield services firm Schlumberger from to April 30 to May 31.

It said both companies were continuing to cooperate with the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) and the Commission on Foreign Investment on the proposed merger.

Last month, Schlumberger said it planned to buy a 45.65 percent stake in Eurasia for about $1.7 billion, potentially paving the way for it to become the sole owner of Russia’s most active oilfield services company.

Russian authorities have been concerned about complications that could arise from future international sanctions impeding the activity of investors operating in Russia.

The deal requires approval from the governmental commission.

Eurasia Drilling and FAS declined immediate comment.

Eurasia, whose shares lost about 60 percent of their value last year because of the weakening Russian economy and increased competition from state oil producer Rosneft, intends to go private by delisting from the London Stock Exchange before the deal is completed. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.