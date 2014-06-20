FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eurasia Mining buys out Anglo American stake in Urals Alluvial Platinum
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eurasia Mining buys out Anglo American stake in Urals Alluvial Platinum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Eurasia Mining Plc :

* Entered into agreement pursuant to which its wholly owned subsidiary Eurasia Investments Limited (“EIL”) will acquire, from Rustenburg Platinum Mines

* Agreement to buy remaining 50 percent of Urals Alluvial Platinum Limited (“UAP”) which it does not already own

* Transaction will provide EIL with a 100 percent interest in UAP which holds PGM projects in Russia, including 171 sq km license area at W Kytlim which contains near to production-ready state approved platinum reserves

* Agreement is conditional on RPM Cyprus and members of Anglo American Platinum Group obtaining South African Exchange control approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.