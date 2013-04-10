Kazakhstan's Eurasian Bank aiming for profit growth over 20 pct

ALMATY, April 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Eurasian Bank is targeting an increase in net profit of over 20 percent this year, helping by rising deposits, loans and strong growth in central Asia’s largest economy.

Chairman Michael Eggleton said on Wednesday the bank, ranked No. 11 by assets among Kazakhstan’s 38 lenders, was aiming for net income of over 12 billion tenge ($80 million) in 2013.

Eurasian Bank is part of Eurasian Finance Company, which belongs to three founders and shareholders of London-listed miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation - Alexander Mashkevich, Patokh Chodiev and Alijan Ibragimov.

Kazakhstan was hit hard by the global financial crisis, which displayed the over-exposure of its banking sector to foreign investments and a bloated real estate market.

Three banks, including the country’s No. 3 BTA, defaulted on their debt in 2009, leading the state to pump billions of dollars into rescuing them.

Eurasian Bank fared better than many, thanks to its lower exposure to real estate and prudent credit policy.

Its net profit rose to 9.83 billion tenge in 2012 from 6.05 billion in 2011. Its assets rose 27.4 percent to 471 billion tenge, while its loan portfolio grew 36.4 percent and its net interest margin reached 7.7 percent from 6.1 percent in 2011.

Eggleton said the bank aimed to increase its assets by 20 percent and grow its loan portfolio by 18 percent in 2013.

Kazakhstan’s government expects the economy to expand around 6 percent this year, after 5 percent growth in 2012, helped by demand for its natural resources.