FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurazeo says studying ANF Immobilier stake options
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Eurazeo says studying ANF Immobilier stake options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - French investment group Eurazeo is considering the sale of its 52.2 percent stake in ANF Immobilier after receiving unsolicited expressions of interest in the real estate company.

Eurazeo has retained investment bank Lazard to study “various possible sale options,” Eurazeo said in a statement on Monday.

“As of today, no decision has been taken in relation to whether any such sale should be made, nor to the scope of any such sale and, most particularly, to any terms,” Eurazeo said.

ANF Immobilier owns real estate in downtown Lyon and Marseilles and a portfolio of 168 hotels in France, with an overall value of 1.57 billion euros ($2.06 billion).

Eurazeo has a portfolio of assets valued at almost 4 billion euros, including stakes in French hotel group Accor and vouchers company Edenred. It invested in ANF Immobilier in late 2004 and has three seats on the board of directors. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.