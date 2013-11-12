FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurazeo to buy French board game maker Asmodee
November 12, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Eurazeo to buy French board game maker Asmodee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French financial holding company Eurazeo said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks to buy board game maker Asmodee in a deal that gives the company an enterprise value of 143 million euros ($192 million).

In a statement, Eurazeo said it would invest around 102 million euros in the French company, which distributes card games and board games including Time’s Up and Jungle Speed, while Asmodee’s managers and founders would reinvest about 13 million euros.

The transaction is still subject to consultation with staff representatives and regulatory approval, Eurazeo said. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

