Eurazeo sells Edenred stake, Colony Capital remains

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - French financial holding company Eurazeo said it is selling its 10.2 percent stake in French vouchers and pre-paid cards group Edenred through a private placement.

Eurazeo, which also has 15 percent of the voting rights, began the sale process on Tuesday through an accelerated bookbuilding, a spokesman said.

Colony Capital, which holds 21.5 percent of Edenred in concert with Eurazeo, said in a statement it planned to keep its 11.3 percent stake and 14.08 percent of the voting rights.

“Colony Capital reaffirms its medium-term commitment as reference shareholder in Edenred and its support for the development strategy put in place by its chief executive, Jacques Stern, and the group’s management team,” Colony said.

“Colony Capital is confident in Edenred’s future growth prospects and its value creation potential.” (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)