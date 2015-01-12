FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Laundry services group Elis prepares IPO for February
January 12, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Laundry services group Elis prepares IPO for February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ownership of Elis, second paragraph)

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Banks began marketing the shares of Elis IPO-ELI.PA, Europe’s leading linen and laundry services company, to potential investors on Monday with the flotation set to take place in February, according to bookrunner Societe Generale.

Investment company Eurazeo is the majority shareholder of Elis and will remain so after the flotation.

The primary offering will be 700 million euros worth of shares. Additional shares could also be sold in a secondary offering, the bank said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are working as global coordinators of the offering, while Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale are also joint bookrunners.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Jason Neely

