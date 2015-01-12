CORRECTED-Laundry services group Elis prepares IPO for February

(Corrects ownership of Elis, second paragraph)

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Banks began marketing the shares of Elis IPO-ELI.PA, Europe’s leading linen and laundry services company, to potential investors on Monday with the flotation set to take place in February, according to bookrunner Societe Generale.

Investment company Eurazeo is the majority shareholder of Elis and will remain so after the flotation.

The primary offering will be 700 million euros worth of shares. Additional shares could also be sold in a secondary offering, the bank said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are working as global coordinators of the offering, while Crédit Agricole, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Société Générale are also joint bookrunners.