Eurazeo says aims to float Europcar in first half
March 17, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Eurazeo says aims to float Europcar in first half

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Eurazeo aims to raise additional capital in its planned flotation of car rental business Europcar by selling new and existing shares, the French private equity firm said on Tuesday.

Eurazeo plans to complete the stock market listing of Europcar in the first half of this year, market conditions permitting. It was not known how much it was looking to raise from the flotation, nor how big the capital increase might be.

“I can actually confirm that there will be at the same time a primary share issue, that is to say, a capital increase, and part of it in secondary (existing shares),” Eurazeo Finance Director Philippe Audouin said after reporting 2014 results for Eurazeo and Europcar.

Europcar’s earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 213 million euros in 2014 from 157 million euros a year earlier, on revenue of 1.979 billion euros, an increase of 3.4 percent at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke)

