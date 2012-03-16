FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurazeo sees 2012 earnings boost after 2011 net loss
March 16, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 6 years ago

Eurazeo sees 2012 earnings boost after 2011 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French financial holding company Eurazeo forecast a significant improvement in earnings this year, after swinging to a net loss in 2011 because of low capital gains from disposals and one-time depreciation charges.

The company said on Friday its net asset value had risen to 57.2 euros per share as of March 8 from 51.3 euros on Dec. 31. That was down from 70.1 euros on June 30.

Eurazeo reaffirmed its goal to achieve a net asset value of 100 euros per share as of 2015.

Its net loss last year was 97.5 million euros ($127 million), compared with a profit of 135 million the previous year, it said.

“The good outlook for all of our companies allows us to project a significant improvement in earnings as of 2012,” chief executive Patrick Sayer said. ($1 = 0.7651 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

