Eurazeo says has 700 mln euros after Rexel stake sale
September 23, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Eurazeo says has 700 mln euros after Rexel stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French financial holding company Eurazeo said on Tuesday it has around 700 million euros in cash available after its wholly-owned unit Ray Investment sold its remaining 7.13 percent stake in electrical equipment supplier Rexel.

The sale of 20.9 million Rexel shares raised around 320 million euros, Eurazeo said in a statement.

Eurazeo, which had invested in Rexel in 2012, multiplied its initial investment by nearly 2.3 times during the period, it said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson

