Eurazeo posts 13.5 pct rise in Q1 revenue
May 13, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Eurazeo posts 13.5 pct rise in Q1 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - French financial holding company Eurazeo posted a 13.5 percent rise in first-quarter sales and said it was preparing a stock market listing of car rental business Europcar “before the summer”, depending on market conditions.

Revenue in the first three months of the year reached 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), Eurazeo said in a statement on Wednesday. Net asset value (NAV) was 78.6 euros per share as of April 30, up 13.6 percent from Dec. 31, the company added.

Eurazeo said it had a war chest of 932 million euros as of March 31, adding that it was confident of delivering an annual NAV growth rate of 15 percent as the first signs of an economic recovery now seem to be emerging. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
