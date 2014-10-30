FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurasia Drilling says Jan-Sept revenue down 9.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 30, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Eurasia Drilling says Jan-Sept revenue down 9.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling said on Thursday its nine-month revenue declined 9.9 percent, year-on-year, to $2.37 billion as drilling activity fell.

Eurasia Drilling said total drilling during the first nine months of the year was down 7 percent on the same period a year earlier and amounted to 4.38 million metres, while horizontal drilling volumes rose by the same pace.

The company’s nine-month EBITDA margin reached a record high of 28.3 percent, up from 26.9 percent in January-September 2013. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.