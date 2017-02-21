U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor-rigging lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor.

In a 100-page decision, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said most of the plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue antitrust claims, and that several claims must fail because of a lack of evidence or because they involved foreign conduct.

Castel said the investors may pursue one antitrust claim and two common law claims against Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)