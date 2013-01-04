RPT-Rabobank has withdrawn from Euribor rate setting panel

AMSTERDAM/MILAN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Dutch bank Rabobank withdrew on Thursday from the Euribor panel that sets the rates at which prime euro zone banks lend to each other, it said on Friday.

“The changed circumstances on the money market have strongly affected Rabobank’s business,” said spokesman Hendrik Jan Eijpe. “As a result, Rabobank evaluated its contribution to the Euribor panel from a business economics point of view.”

According to Euribor’s website, there are now 41 banks contributing their lending rates to the Euribor panel following Rabobank’s withdrawal.

Rabobank is owned by a number of regional member banks. (Reporting by Irene Chiappisi and Thomas Escritt, writing by Thomas Escritt)