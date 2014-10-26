FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia's top bank NLB has 50 mln eur 9-mo net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s biggest bank, NLB, one of the two local lenders that failed the European Central Bank stress test, had a net profit of almost 50 million euros in the first nine months of this year, its chief executive said on Sunday.

Janko Medja told a news conference that compared to a loss of 293.5 million euros in the same period last year.

NLB and the second-largest bank NKBM had a joint capital shortfall of 65 million euros under the adverse scenario in the ECB test.

Both banks will cover the gap from their profits, the Bank of Slovenia said after the test results were released.

Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
