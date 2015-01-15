UPDATE 1-Oil producers, indebted euro zone states at risk of downgrades - Fitch

(Adds background, detail)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A number of oil-producing countries will see rating downgrades if there is no rebound in crude prices, and prolonged deflation in the euro zone could have a similar impact on its indebted states, Fitch said on Thursday.

The price of crude oil has fallen to near six-year lows in recent weeks, deepening recessions in countries like Russia and putting severe downward pressure on inflation across the globe.

In the euro zone, prices are now falling for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis. The trend has revived concern about how countries like Italy, where growth is already barely perceptible, will be able to cut their debts.

“There will be material ratings impact if euro zone deflation persists and persists for a long period of time,” Eileen A. Fahey, the firm’s chief credit officer, said at a conference in London. “We would expect first pressure on the peripheral countries where there are high levels of debt to GDP that will worsen.”

Fitch’s view, alongside that of the other two main agencies of Standard & Poor’s and Moody‘s, is crucial because investors often steer away from bonds deemed as low quality.

The three played a major role in the euro zone crisis as their rapid downgrades of countries like Greece, Ireland and Portugal saw investors dump those countries’ bonds, leaving them little option but EU and IMF bailouts.

Earlier, Ed Parker, one of Fitch’s top sovereign analysts said there were also likely to be further ratings cuts for oil- producing countries if there was no turnaround in slumping crude prices.

He said the chances of cuts were particularly high if prices, now hovering just above $47 a barrel, didn’t climb back above $50.

Venezuela, Latin America’s biggest oil producer, was slashed to ‘CCC’ last month. Russia was cut to BBB-, the cusp of ‘junk’ on Friday.

Asked what would take it below that threshold, Parker said: “It would really be more of the same - if oil prices fail to recover from current lows, if we see an even deeper and longer recession and we see more financial sector turmoil.”

“That will certainly make it that much harder for Russia to stay investment grade.”

Fitch is next due to review Russia on April 17. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Marc Jones)