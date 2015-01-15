Euro zone periphery faces downgrades if deflation persists - Fitch

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s debt-strained countries are likely to see credit rating downgrades if the region suffers a prolonged spell of deflation, one of rating agency Fitch’s top analysts said on Thursday.

“There will be material ratings impact if euro zone deflation persists and persists for a long period of time,” said Eileen A. Fahey, the firm’s chief credit officer during a conference presentation.

“We would expect first pressure on the peripheral countries where there are high levels of debt-to-GDP that will worsen.” (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Marc Jones)