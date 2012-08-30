European new issues

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Here are details on syndicated bond issues in the European bond market on Thursday:

Corporate activity has dominated today, despite widening indices.

Finnish utility Fortum Oyj, rated A2/A, has priced its EUR1bn 2.25% 10-year deal at MS+65bp, the tight end of revised mid-swaps +65/+70 talk from initial price thoughts in the 70bp area.

Holcim Finance US, guaranteed by Swiss cement maker Holcim, on Thursday priced a EUR500m no-grow eight-year bond, struggling not be overshadowed by a bumper four-tranche euro and sterling issue marketed by much higher-rated Siemens on the same day. Books grew to in excess of EUR2bn, allowing leads to revise guidance to MS+120-125bp from initial plus 130bp area, before pricing at +120bp with a 2.625% coupon. HSBC, Santander, SG and UniCredit were leads.

German engineering conglomerate Siemens on Thursday opened order books on a dual-tranche three-and 30-year sterling-denominated bond, testing investor appetite in range of Gilts +95-100 and Gilts +90-95 for the respective parts. The company, rated Aa3/A+, mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and UBS to run the deal and for pricing later on Thursday.

Siemens has set the size of the two- and long seven-year tranche of its euro transaction at EUR400m and EUR1bn respectively, a lead on the deal told IFR on Thursday and will price at MS-10bp and MS+20bp respectively. Earlier, the spread on the shorter tranche was revised to MS-5bp area, from IPTs in the +5bp area. Barclays, BAML, DB, GS and SG are leads on the euros. The 7.5yr is coming at MS+20bp, the tight end of where it was initially being touted - at MS+20-25bp.

CLS Holdings said the offer period for its 5.5% sterling-denominated retail bond, which commenced on August 22, will close today, Thursday 30 August at 0900GMT. The subscription period was originally scheduled to close on September 4. The bond issue will be no less than GBP50m in aggregate principal.

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG), rated BBB- by S&P, on Thursday opened books on a 6.25% September 2020 bond. The offer period will last until September 12 before the transaction is settled on September 19, lead manager Canaccord Genuity said in a statement.

British helicopter maker GKN Holdings plc, rated Ba1 (positive) by Moodys, BB+ (stable) by S&P and BBB- (stable) by Fitch, has mandated Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and the Royal Bank of Scotland to arrange a series of pan-European investor meetings, commencing Tuesday 4th September. A capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

In FIG, Rabobank, rated Aa2/AA, is in the market with a 3-year GBP250m senior FRN deal, via BAML, Nomura and Rabobank. The coupon is 3mL+60bp. Guidance has been set at 3mL+62bp. Pricing is scheduled for today.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and SEB itself to arrange investor meetings/calls in Europe ahead of a potential Tier 2 offering. The issuer will meet with investors early next week with a view to doing a deal soon after.

Deutsche Bank has mandated Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale for a eight-year EUR500m mortgage Pfandbrief. Expected to be Friday’s business.

Already priced today includes a RUB500m tap of the 7.5% July 2014 from EIB and a EUR510m OTP Mortgage Bank 2.5-year FRN via BNPP, at 3mE+400bp.

SocGen (A2/A/A+) today priced a CNH500m 2yr Dim Sum at 4.15% coupon and yield via ANZ and SG CIB. Books closed in excess of CNH700m with 50 accounts participating. By geography, Hong Kong took 59%, Taiwan 22%, Singapore 9% and Europe 9%. By type, asset managers took 33%, private banks 28%, banks 22%, insurers 13% and others 4%.

ALREADY IN PIPELINE

SSA

The Government of Aruba has mandated Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank to organize a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the U.S., during the week of September 3, bankers told IFR on Wednesday. A US Dollar-denominated 144a/Reg S capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, they added.

FIG/COVERED

Storebrand Boligkreditt mandated Commerzbank, Danske Bank and DNB to jointly lead manage a EUR250m Norwegian covered bond. The offering will be 100% backed by prime Norwegian mortgages and is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody‘s. The deal will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG mandated Bayern LB, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ bank, HSBC and UniCredit to conduct an investor roadshow at the end of August

ANZ National Bank Ltd, rated Aa3/AA-/AA- all stable, appointed Barclays to arrange a series of European investor meetings to commence on Monday 27 August. A debt capital markets transaction may or may not follow subject to market conditions.

The deputy chairman of Russian state bank VEB, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, said they may bring a CHF250-300m Swiss deal, as well as USD500-750m worth in Russian roubles in H2 2012.

CORPORATE

SP Manweb plc, a regulated electricity distribution subsidiary of Scottish Power, rated Baa1 by Moody‘s, BBB+ by S&P, has mandated HSBC and RBS to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings, commencing Monday September 3. A capital markets transaction may follow subject to market conditions.

UK power and gas group Scottish & Southern (A3/A-) has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley to lead a European roadshow ahead of a potential PNC5 hybrid bond transaction. The investor meetings are due to commence on September 3.

Telstra, rated A2/A, has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Lloyds Bank to arrange a series of pan-European investor meetings, commencing September 3, sources told IFR on Tuesday, adding that a capital markets transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.

Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV (NR/NR), a world Leader in the agribusiness space, has mandated Citigroup, Credit Suisse and HSBC for a potential issuance of hybrid capital securities, which may follow a series of investor calls subject to market conditions, sources told IFR on Tuesday.

SAP is widely tipped to be preparing a September bond issue, following in A.P. Moller-Maersk’s footsteps, which like the Danish shipping conglomerate is unrated but boasts a strong credit profile and benefits from widespread name-recognition.

KESKO Corporation has mandated Danske Bank and Nordea Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 27 August. A debt capital market transaction may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by IFR Markets) (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)