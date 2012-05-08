FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monti says time for common euro bonds getting nearer
May 8, 2012

Monti says time for common euro bonds getting nearer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he was convinced that it will not be long before the euro zone decides in favour of commonly issued bonds.

“I am convinced it will happen, not immediately, but the time is getting nearer and I consider it positive and important,” Monti told reporters in answer to a question on the issue of common debt by the euro zone.

Germany and some other northern European countries have so far resisted the idea of issuing common bonds, saying it is premature until fiscal discipline is better established in the currency bloc.

