BlackRock's rocky debut highlights cracks emerging in euro CLOs

* Asset manager ditches Single Bs

* Arbitrage in European CLOs increasingly strained

* Outlook for primary market bleak

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - BlackRock had to widen spreads and jettison a tranche to finally clear its debut European CLO on Tuesday, the most obvious sign yet that the underlying economics of the asset class are close to breaking point.

Market players worry that the eye-watering levels on the US asset manager’s CLO will choke off the primary market entirely, shutting out a number of managers that are preparing deals.

“None of those deals have any chance of getting close to being done,” one CLO investor said. “There’s no point. There is no market.”

There are six to seven European CLOs said to be pre-marketing at the moment, with BlueMountain and 3i both looking to price their deals in the coming weeks. CVC is also preparing a CLO, one source said.

BlackRock had been looking to price its European CLO I for several months, but held off from pulling the trigger until recently due to thinning arbitrage and a heavy calendar of competing supply.

But while Triple A spreads in the primary market appear to have found a ceiling, appetite for the riskier junior and mezzanine tranches has collapsed entirely, as a sharp sell-off in high beta credit has crimped demand for riskier assets.

This forced BlackRock to ditch a planned 9.5m Single B tranche, which was originally whispered at an 850-870bp discount margin, according to market sources.

“You can still place the Triple A and equity, its the mezz that has become the real challenge to find buyers for,” said an investor in leveraged loans.

OPAQUE DISCLOSURE

Arranger Credit Suisse sent out BlackRock European CLO I’s final terms on Tuesday, but did not disclose each tranche’s discount margin or cash price, only the coupons.

This drew criticism from several market sources, with some reading it as a ploy to deflect from the deal’s poor outcome.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a deal with pricing details out and no details on DM,” one European CLO trader said.

The 410.2m deal saw the 215m Class A-1s placed with a 150bp over Euribor coupon. Sources said it was placed at par, meaning the Triple As priced in line with the last three European deals.

But the sources added that tranches lower down the capital structure were placed at deep discounts to par.

They said the Triple Bs came at a discount margin in the low 500s, compared to the disclosed 450bp coupon. The Double Bs meanwhile are said to have priced in the low 800s with a 650bp coupon.

This was in line with spreads in the secondary market, with traders seeing Triple B paper around 490bp and Double Bs at 800bp.

Single B paper is now seen at over 1,000bp, revealing how ambitious the deal’s 850-870bp whisper for the dropped tranche was. It also shows how much the riskiest parts of the CLO market have widened in a short space of time, as Oaktree Capital Management’s Arbour CLO III placed Single B paper at a discount margin of 856bp less than a month ago.

One source noted that given the further widening in this space it “doesn’t make sense to print Single Bs at the moment.”

UNFORTUNATE TIMING

BlackRock began pre-marketing last year, with one manager noting pricing was originally targeted for the end of the third quarter. The asset manager held off as spread widening squeezed the arbitrage in European CLOs, which aim to capitalise on spread differentials between loans and collateralised debt.

But with no sign of recovering demand, the group began officially marketing in January.

“You’ve got to feel sorry for BlackRock because they’ve just been very unfortunate in their timing,” the CLO investor said. “I‘m surprised they didn’t pull it, to be honest.”

Some said BlackRock should have waited out the volatility. But others noted warehousing terms and mounting pressure to place the debut deal likely pushed the manager to print.

“Keeping it lingering and lingering is not helpful,” said one CLO arranger. “But they got a deal done - that’s the important thing.”

It is yet to be seen whether the strained economics of euro CLOs will knock demand for European leveraged loans, which have so far this year weathered the storms that have hit other areas of riskier credit.

But the leveraged loan investor was relatively sanguine.

“The way the market usually works, the equilibrium comes back very quickly,” he said, citing loans’ 25% to 30% annual repayment rate as a stabilising factor. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker.)