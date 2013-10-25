Euro CLOs set to beat predictions as market matures

* Euro CLO volumes will beat most optimistic estimates

* Leverage climbing but still below U.S. numbers

* Overlaps show collateral sourcing still a problem

* Secured bonds still help to make economics work

By Owen Sanderson

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - European CLO new issuance is approaching EUR5bn, the upper end of initial predictions and while the market is maturing - with leverage climbing towards US levels - a lack of collateral means the managers are buying many of the same loans, and increasingly turning to senior secured bonds to meet return targets.

EUR4.46bn has priced so far, while at least two other deals should price before the end of October.

Deutsche Bank is on the verge of selling Grosvenor Park 2013-1 for CQS, which will add EUR362.18m. All tranches, including the equity, are now subject. Credit Suisse is also set to price Avoca Capital CLO X for Avoca this month, adding EUR310.5m.

Deals from Babson, NIBC, ICG, and Cairn could also price before year-end, while PineBridge and 3i are working on deals.

RBS wrote in January that “If the asset-liability economics permit and issues such as retention rules can be resolved, we anticipated anywhere in the region of EUR3bn to EUR5bn of leveraged loan CLO issuance in 2013”.

Leverage in European CLOs has been creeping up towards US levels, according to research from Morgan Stanley, with an increase from five times, at the reopening of the market in February, to 9.2 times in the most levered deal so far, Herbert Park for GSO, arranged by Deutsche Bank.

Grosvenor Park continues the leverage trend, at 9.01 times levered. However, the peak of European CLO 2.0 leverage remains below the median leverage of pre-crisis European deals (9.5x) or the median leverage in the US post-crisis (9.8x), according to Morgan Stanley figures.

Despite the higher leverage, collateral quality in the new deals may be better than old, with S&P saying it observes higher percentages of core countries and core industries in deals this year.

“Unsurprisingly, the major difference between the geographic distribution of CLO 2.0 and CLO 1.0 transactions is that more CLO 2.0 portfolios are invested in German borrowers, and less with Spanish borrowers,” said the agency.

“The collateral portfolios for European CLO 2.0 transactions contain a larger percentage of assets invested in the most common industries such as healthcare, cable and satellite television, and telecommunications.”

CONSTRAINED OPTIONS

The different collateral profile of the new issue market may be driven by the shape of the primary leveraged loan market as much as by active choices made by collateral managers. Put simply; loan investors have to buy the market just to stay invested.

Primary leveraged loans supply in 2013 is just EUR28bn. Morgan Stanley’s analysis shows collateral overlap between new European CLOs as high as 42%. Of the deals where detailed collateral information is available, only St Paul’s II exhibits average overlap less than 20%, and this is because it refinanced the pre-crisis Eurocredit Opportunities Parallel Funding I. Even then, it shares 17.6% overlap with GSO’s Herbert Park.

Many of the deals have opted to include large buckets for senior secured bonds to improve manager flexibility, speed ramp up periods, and deliver better returns. Some deals are totally agnostic over whether their exposures are in bond or loan format, provided they are senior secured, rather than “traditional” unsecured high yield bonds issued from a HoldCo.

Morgan Stanley’s analysis lays out the improved economics clearly.

In Pramerica’s Dryden XXVII, the weighted average spread of the loans is 4.38% while the weighted average coupon of the bonds is 8.95%. In GSO’s Grand Harbour I, it is 4.49% for loans and 7.04% for loans. Later issues see a smaller, but still substantial difference - 3i’s Harvest VII, priced in August and closed in September, features a 4.51% spread in the loan bucket and 5.13% coupon for the bonds.

Morgan Stanley model a hypothetical deal, showing increasing equity internal rate of return (IRR) under different proportions of bonds, from 9.8% IRR assuming 1% bonds, up to 12.3% assuming 26% bonds. New deals have been targeting at least 12% equity IRR, based on the hurdle rates for collateral managers to get outperformance fees.

However, the Morgan Stanley piece also notes historical average recovery rates for senior secured bonds is around 55%, against 70% for European senior secured loans (although the security level is the same, loans typically have stronger covenant packages and more flexibility around restructuring, enforcement or forbearance.) (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Alex Chambers and Anil Mayre)