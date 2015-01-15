FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euro Disney launches rights offering of 350.79 mln euros
January 15, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euro Disney launches rights offering of 350.79 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15(Reuters) - Euro Disney S.C.A. :

* Announces rights offering of 350.79 million euros ($412.99 million) to be subscribed to in cash

* Subscription price of rights offering is 1 euro per new share, the subscription ratio is 9 new shares for 1 existing share, subscription period runs fron Jan. 19 to Feb. 6

*Annouces two reserved capital increases for a total amount of 492 million euros, to be subscribed by way of set-off against receivables

* Reserved capital increases are reserved to two companies wholly-owned by The Walt Disney Company

* Subscription price of reserved capital increases is 1.25 euro per new share

Source text: bit.ly/1ykjl1g Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8494 euros Gdynia Newsroom

