FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone may need lower rates-ECB member
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone may need lower rates-ECB member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - A euro zone recovery has arrived but lower interest rates may be needed to nurture it, European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview published on the website of Le Figaro newspaper on Friday.

“The markets anticipate an economic recovery,” he said. “At the ECB we consider that the recovery has already arrived, but we know it to be gradual and fragile. We therefore want to accompany it with low, indeed lower interest rates, over a prolonged period.”

He said the ECB did not see further quantitative easing measures as necessary for the time being but added: “We will continue to follow developments very closely and will act if necessary.”

He also said that France “must respect” its commitments to Europe with regard to reducing its deficit.

“It’s a question of credibility, and of confidence,” he said. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.