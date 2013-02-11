FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria sees no need to artificially lower euro exchange rate
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Austria sees no need to artificially lower euro exchange rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - There is no need to artificially weaken the euro, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter told reporters after her French counterpart called for a discussion on the strengthening of the currency at a meeting on Monday.

Finance ministers from the 17 countries using the euro, as well as the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi, meet in Brussels at 1400 GMT. France wants the euro exchange rate to be on the agenda.

“This is mainly decided by the market,” Fekter said in response to a question on the euro strength.

“I find an artificial weakening unnecessary. We are in a good way now,” she said. “In my view the excitement about the euro is unjustified right now.” (Reporting By Claire Davenport, writing by Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.