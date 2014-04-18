Bank of Italy says "essential" to fight too low euro zone inflation

ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s central bank said on Friday it was essential that the European Central Bank ensures that inflation does not remain too low for too long in the euro zone.

Euro zone inflation fell to 0.5 percent in March, data showed this week, its lowest since November 2009 and far below the European Central Bank’s 2 percent ceiling.

“It remains essential to counter an excessive fall in inflation in the euro zone,” the Bank of Italy said in its monthly bulletin. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)