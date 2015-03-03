FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investor survey shows 38 pct expect euro zone to break up in 12 months
March 3, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Investor survey shows 38 pct expect euro zone to break up in 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Investor expectations of the euro zone breaking apart rose to their highest level in two years in February, a survey showed on Tuesday, even after Greece agreed a financial lifeline with its euro zone partners.

The sentix Euro Break-up Index (EBI) gave its highest reading since March 2013, with 38 percent of respondents expecting the bloc to break-up in the next 12 months, up from 24.3 percent in January.

The EBI reached its high at 73% in July 2012, and touched its low at 7.6 percent in July 2014.

The current poll was conducted from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2015, with 980 individual and institutional investors taking part in it. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Louise Heavens)

