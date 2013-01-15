FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Euro exchange rate "dangerously high" -Juncker
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Euro exchange rate "dangerously high" -Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday that the euro was “dangerously high”.

“The euro foreign exchange rate is dangerously high,” Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the Eurogroup, told a business meeting in Luxembourg without elaborating.

Juncker is stepping down as head of the Eurogroup, which will decide his successor on Jan. 21.

The euro has risen 0.7 percent against the dollar and 3.0 percent versus the yen so far this year. In the fourth quarter last year, the euro rose 2.7 percent against the greenback and surged more than 14 percent versus the yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.