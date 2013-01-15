REFILE-Euro exchange rate "dangerously high" -Juncker

LUXEMBOURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said on Tuesday that the euro was “dangerously high”.

“The euro foreign exchange rate is dangerously high,” Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the Eurogroup, told a business meeting in Luxembourg without elaborating.

Juncker is stepping down as head of the Eurogroup, which will decide his successor on Jan. 21.

The euro has risen 0.7 percent against the dollar and 3.0 percent versus the yen so far this year. In the fourth quarter last year, the euro rose 2.7 percent against the greenback and surged more than 14 percent versus the yen.