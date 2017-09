TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The euro shed 0.2 percent on Friday after U.S. rating firm Standard and Poor’s downgraded its credit rating on France’s sovereign debt to AA from AA+.

The euro fell to as low as $1.3389 from around $1.3410, though it still kept some distance from a seven-week low of $1.3295 hit on Thursday after the European Central Bank’s surprise rate cut.