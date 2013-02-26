FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-French finmin: Italy vote shows Europe needs growth
#Financial Services and Real Estate
February 26, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-French finmin: Italy vote shows Europe needs growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s inconclusive election shows Europe’s leaders must give their voters greater hope of a turnaround in economic growth to balance painful austerity measures, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Reuters Euro Zone summit, Moscovici said the election deadlock was “no doubt a worry” and hoped that centre-leftist Pier Luigi Bersani would be able to use his lower house majority to form a solid and reformist government.

“When the only message which seems to be sent by Europe is austerity then at some point people cannot stand it ... There needs to be another perspective - which is growth again,” Moscovici said in an interview from his Paris office. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Mark John; Editing by Catherine Bremer)

