FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro-yen fluctuations are reasonable, says Germany
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Euro-yen fluctuations are reasonable, says Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Currency fluctuations between the Japanese yen and the euro are within range, a spokesman for Germany’s finance ministry said on Wednesday, amid concerns about action taken by the Bank of Japan to boost its weak recovery.

“If you talking about competitive devaluation, if you look at yen-euro rate developments in the last few years, the fluctuations are within bounds, you cannot talk about this kind of thing,” said finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

“We certainly believe the approach in Europe and Germany’s tradition with its separation of the Bundesbank (central bank) and the government ... has been a very good course. We have had good experiences with this and achieved the right stability. These discussions are rather something for the G20 or G7,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.